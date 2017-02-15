TROLLFEST Launch First Track-By-Track Video For Upcoming Helluva Album
February 15, 2017, 15 minutes ago
Norwegian Balkan metallers, Trollfest, will release their new album, Helluva, on February 24th via NoiseArt Records. The Trolls once more bring their mix of extreme metal and Balkan influences to a new level with an added brass section, combined with more kaos. A first track-by-track video detailing the first seven songs on the album can be found below.
Tracklisting:
“This Is Just The Intro”
“Professor Otto”
“Spelunking Sisters”
“Gigantic Cave”
“Steel Sarah”
“Trollachen”
“Hen Of Hades”
“Reiten mit ein Fisch”
“Fräulein Helluva”
“Kabaret”
“La Grande Finale”
“What A Good Idea”
Bonus tracks (Digipak)
“Don Gnomo Vega”
“Sputnik”
Track-by-track #1:
Trailer #1:
"Steel Sarah" video:
Studio Trailer #1:
Studio Trailer #2:
Helluva will be available in the following formats:
- CD-Digipak incl. Helluva-Patch
- Gold Vinyl incl. Poster
- Mint Vinyl incl. Poster
- Silver Vinyl incl. Poster
- Black Vinyl incl. Poster
- Download and Streaming
Pre-order a copy here. "Steel Sarah" is now available as an instant download, when you preorder Helluva digital. The single is also available on all digital plattforms.