TROLLFEST To Release New Album Norwegian Fairytales In January 2019

It's shortly after Christmas, that trollish activities are at their highest, so prepare for some tiny people to deliver Norwegian Fairytales to you on January 18th, 2019. Oslo's folkish madmen Trollfest are back with a bag full of hymns and what would be a better thematical choice for their eighth album than a concept based on various Norwegian myths and legends?

Trollfest states: "With Norwegian Fairytales we wanted to do something we have never done before, embracing Norwegian Folk-music and Norwegian Folk-lore. When we started this project, we had no idea how difficult it would be to combine Norwegian Folk-melodies together with our Balkan-influences, but after one year of trial and error we ended up with 11 killer tracks and we can't wait to share this with the rest of the world. Norwegian Fairytales is 100% True Norwegian Balkan Metal!"

With eight full-length releases since their inception in 2004, the trollish powerhouse has constantly kept their fans busy with new music and unrivaled live shows, but this time the lyrics on beer orgies performed in their unique "Trollspråk" have made room to the more ambitious topics and legends that the band wisely chose from their ancestral books and performs in Norwegian language.

But fear not, little party goblins! With still tons of high quality entertainment, humor and unbound energy left, Trollfest keep their status as the craziest band in the folk metal forest!

In live news, Trollfest will perform an album release show on January 18, 2019 in Oslo, Norway at Rock In. Their first batch of 2019 tour dates can be seen in the official poster below.