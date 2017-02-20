TROND HOLTER At Work On Follow-Up To Dracula: Swing Of Death Album

The production of a follow-up to the successful Dracula: Swing Of Death album has started under the direction of main songwriter and guitarist, Trond Holter.

While the original plan was to leave Swing Of Death as a unique, one-off musical extravaganza, the success that the rock opera had after being staged in front of audiences in Norwegian theaters convinced Trond that a follow-up was possible. Not to mention, he was also sitting on plenty of material that did not find a home on the debut album.

The new album will feature the full live lineup, including:

Trond Holter: guitars

Nils K. Rue: on lead vocals

Jeanette Heidenstrøm: vocals

Bernt Jansen: bass

Per Morten Bergseth: drums

Erling Henanger: keyboards

Trond says: “I am really looking forward to recording a new Dracula album! We have already started playing live shows and the new lineup is working really well. Nils K. Rue from Pagans Mind brings solid quality as do the rest of the guys. I will continue writing in the same spirit as when I wrote the first "Dracula" album. A lot of new exciting songs are taking shape these days and I can't wait to dig into it.”

Trond plans to write and record this spring until the end of summer for a release tentatively scheduled for early 2018.