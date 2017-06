Chicago-based doom metal legends, Trouble, have announced their only hometown-area show for 2017. The band will perform on Saturday, August 12th at Brauerhouse in Lombard, IL with support from Pale Horseman, Cokegoat and Deepspacepilots.

Says the band: “THIS is THE ONLY scheduled show in Chicago THIS YEAR - so DON'T miss out!”

Tickets and more details here.