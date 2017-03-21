TRUCKFIGHTERS Release “Calm Before The Storm” Guitar Playthrough Video
March 21, 2017, an hour ago
Truckfighters have released a guitar playthrough video for “Calm Before The Storm”, the lead track from their new album, V, out now via Fuzzorama in cooperation with Century Media Records.
V album details below.
Tracklisting:
“Calm Before The Storm”
“Hawkshaw”
“The 1”
“Gehenna”
“The Contract”
“Fiend”
“Storyline”
“Hawkshaw” video:
Truckfighters is:
Oskar “Ozo” Cedermalm (vocals & bass)
Niklas “Dango” Källgren (guitar)
Daniel "El Danno" Israelsson (drums)