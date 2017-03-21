TRUCKFIGHTERS Release “Calm Before The Storm” Guitar Playthrough Video

Truckfighters have released a guitar playthrough video for “Calm Before The Storm”, the lead track from their new album, V, out now via Fuzzorama in cooperation with Century Media Records.

V album details below.

Tracklisting:

“Calm Before The Storm”

“Hawkshaw”

“The 1”

“Gehenna”

“The Contract”

“Fiend”

“Storyline”

“Hawkshaw” video:

Truckfighters is:

Oskar “Ozo” Cedermalm (vocals & bass)

Niklas “Dango” Källgren (guitar)

Daniel "El Danno" Israelsson (drums)