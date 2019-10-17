TULIP Announces 2020 European Tour With TARJA

Female-fronted symphonic groove metal band, Tulip, have announced a European tour with Finnish heavy metal singer-songwriter Tarja. The tour begins on April 9th in Haarlem, Netherlands.

In recent months, through relentless efforts and determination, Tulip's debut music videos have gained momentum throughout the world, with tens of thousands of views, resulting in the signing to a worldwide booking agency, and their successful debut tour supporting Swedish melodic-metal outfit Evergrey this past summer. Stay tuned for news on their full-length release coming early 2020.

Tulip Tour Dates With Tarja:

April

9 - Haarlem, Netherlands

10 - Nijmegen, Netherlands

11 - Herford, Germany

13 - Mannheim, Germany

14 - Bochum, Germany

15 - Hamburg, Germany

17 - Berlin, Germany

18 - Leipzig, Germany

19 - Nuremberg, Germany

21 - Munich, Germany

22 - Vienna, Austria

23 - Lyss, Switzerland

A band following no stereotypes. A lineup with no limitations. Texas based Tulip deliver their own taste of symphonic metal, spearheaded by ex-professional opera vocalist Ashleigh Semkiw, and Colin Parrish on guitar.

Having only emerged in September 2018, the members of Tulip are no stranger to the music scene, having performed for a decade worldwide in their respective past acts; Ashleigh in professional opera, Brandon with Oni throughout Europe alongside the likes of Children Of Bodom and Lamb Of God, Ryan sessioning across USA and Canada, and co-lead member Colin having performed across a plethora of recordings and live shows.

Check out Tulip's music videos for the songs "Total" and "Limited":

