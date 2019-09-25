Turilli / Lione RHAPSODY Announce Latin American Tour For March 2020
September 25, 2019, an hour ago
Italian symphonic metallers, Turilli / Lione Rhapsody, have announced a 12-date Latin American tour. The run will see the band perform in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Costa Rica in March 2020.
The band's composer and guitar player Luca Turilli comments, "South America means heart, soul and passion to us and it has always been a joy to fly towards that amazing continent for a new tour. Can't wait to meet you all once again for some unique and emotional moments, beloved sisters and brothers."
Frontman Fabio Lione adds, "As you may know, South America is like a second home for me with a lot of good memories and friends there. I'm happy we will be touring there and performing new songs next to the Rhapsody classics! See you there my friends and let's have a great time!"
Turilli / Lione Rhapsody will be touring in support of their debut album Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution), which was released via Nuclear Blast this summer.
Tour dates:
March
12 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Stage
14 - San José, Costa Rica - Pepper Disco Club
17 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Bar Opinião
18 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork 'n Roll
19 - Brasília, Brazil - Toinha Rock Pub
20 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador
21 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatrito
22 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolicán
24 - Cali, Columbia - Teatro Jorge Isaacs
27 - Pereira, Columbia - Prestige Centro de Eventos
28 - Bogotá, Columbia - Royal Center
29 - Medellín, Columbia - Teatro Universidad de Medellín
Tickets and VIP packages will be purchasable from Friday, September 27 through tlrhapsody.com/tour.