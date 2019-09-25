Turilli / Lione RHAPSODY Announce Latin American Tour For March 2020

Italian symphonic metallers, Turilli / Lione Rhapsody, have announced a 12-date Latin American tour. The run will see the band perform in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Costa Rica in March 2020.

The band's composer and guitar player Luca Turilli comments, "South America means heart, soul and passion to us and it has always been a joy to fly towards that amazing continent for a new tour. Can't wait to meet you all once again for some unique and emotional moments, beloved sisters and brothers."

Frontman Fabio Lione adds, "As you may know, South America is like a second home for me with a lot of good memories and friends there. I'm happy we will be touring there and performing new songs next to the Rhapsody classics! See you there my friends and let's have a great time!"

Turilli / Lione Rhapsody will be touring in support of their debut album Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution), which was released via Nuclear Blast this summer.

Tour dates:

March

12 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Stage

14 - San José, Costa Rica - Pepper Disco Club

17 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Bar Opinião

18 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork 'n Roll

19 - Brasília, Brazil - Toinha Rock Pub

20 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador

21 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatrito

22 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolicán

24 - Cali, Columbia - Teatro Jorge Isaacs

27 - Pereira, Columbia - Prestige Centro de Eventos

28 - Bogotá, Columbia - Royal Center

29 - Medellín, Columbia - Teatro Universidad de Medellín

Tickets and VIP packages will be purchasable from Friday, September 27 through tlrhapsody.com/tour.