TURILLI / LIONE RHAPSODY Postpone Latin American Tour 2020 For The Second Time; New Dates Announced For May / June 2021
September 5, 2020, an hour ago
Italian cymphonic metal band Turilli / Lione Rhaposdy has been forced to postpone their Latin American Tour to June 2021. They were due to be touring the country this month.
Luca Turilli: "Unfortunately, the COVID-19 situation has forced us to postpone our Latin American Tour for a second time. We were excited to return to the stage for the first time since March and perform for our Latin American fans. Stay safe! Stay healthy."
In addition to the rescheduled date, the band has added two additional dates in Brazil with Kamelot. The new schedule is as follows:
May
27 - Monterrey, Mexico - Café Iguana
29 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador
30 - Leon, Costa Rica - Foro del Lago
June
1 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Pepper Club
3 - Cali, Colombia - Teatro Jorge Isaacs
5 - Pereira, Colombia - Prestige
6 - Medellín, Colombia - Teatro de la Uni
7 - Bogota, Colombia - Royal Club
10 - Lima, Peru - Centro de Convenciones Festival
11 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolicán (With Kamelot)
12 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatrito
15 - Opiniao, Brazil - Porto Alegre **
16 - Tork ’n' Roll, Brazil – Curitiba **
18 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador **
19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club **
20 - Brasília, Brazil - Toinha **
**with Kamelot
Tickets and VIP upgrades are on sale here.