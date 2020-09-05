TURILLI / LIONE RHAPSODY Postpone Latin American Tour 2020 For The Second Time; New Dates Announced For May / June 2021

Italian cymphonic metal band Turilli / Lione Rhaposdy has been forced to postpone their Latin American Tour to June 2021. They were due to be touring the country this month.



Luca Turilli: "Unfortunately, the COVID-19 situation has forced us to postpone our Latin American Tour for a second time. We were excited to return to the stage for the first time since March and perform for our Latin American fans. Stay safe! Stay healthy."



In addition to the rescheduled date, the band has added two additional dates in Brazil with Kamelot. The new schedule is as follows:

May

27 - Monterrey, Mexico - Café Iguana

29 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

30 - Leon, Costa Rica - Foro del Lago

June

1 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Pepper Club

3 - Cali, Colombia - Teatro Jorge Isaacs

5 - Pereira, Colombia - Prestige

6 - Medellín, Colombia - Teatro de la Uni

7 - Bogota, Colombia - Royal Club

10 - Lima, Peru - Centro de Convenciones Festival

11 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolicán (With Kamelot)

12 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatrito

15 - Opiniao, Brazil - Porto Alegre **

16 - Tork ’n' Roll, Brazil – Curitiba **

18 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador **

19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club **

20 - Brasília, Brazil - Toinha **

**with Kamelot

Tickets and VIP upgrades are on sale here.



