TURMION KÄTILÖT Announce Ninth Album Global Warning

Finland's mean disco metal machine Turmion Kätilöt are releasing their ninth album Global Warning in just under a month on April 17. The band now treats their fans with another "soft-spoken and gentle" single: "Kyntövuohi" is now available on all streaming services and is guaranteed to please all friends of Kätilöt.

"Kyntövuohi" was written by MC Raaka Pee who gives the following statement about the new single: "Everyone of us will encounter the moment when it's time to let the hoe hit the tussock. But are you the goat or the plough? Both will turn the soil. Where there's a furrow, there's a seed. Where there's a seed, there's Satan."

The single will be track number two on the upcoming album, and it also has its own video – assembled from "best of" live material from past Turmion Kätilöt shows:

"We decided to simply go all in, so we made a compilation of the best live shows of the past couple of years, along with a few Kätilöt-style twists, featuring the drummer's goat called Lucifer," Elina Ylkänen the editor of the video explains.

The Finnish tour of Turmion Kätilöt will be postponed until next autumn as well as their big concert in the Helsinki Ice Hall – this will take place on September 19. All new dates can be found on the Turmion Kätilöt webpage unfortunately the gig in Stockholm has been cancelled but the European tour with Nightwish will take place as planned in November and December.

Preorder the album in various formats here.

Turmion Kätilöt are:

MC Raaka Pee – vocals

Master Bates – bass

B. Undertaker – guitars

RunQ – keyboards

Shag-U – vocals

DQ – drums

(Photo by: JP Palmuren & Tuomas Rykunen)