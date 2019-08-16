TWILIGHT FORCE Release "Queen Of Eternity" Lyric Video; Dawn Of The Dragonstar Album Out Now
August 16, 2019, 11 minutes ago
Nuclear Blast have released Dawn Of The Dragonstar, the new album from Swedish adventure metallers, Twilight Force. Order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the song "Queen Of Eternity" below.
Tracklisting:
"Dawn Of The Dragonstar"
"Thundersword"
"Long Live The King"
"With The Light Of A Thousand Suns"
"Winds Of Wisdom"
"Queen Of Eternity"
"Valley Of The Vale"
"Hydra"
"Night Of Winterlight"
"Blade Of Immortal Steel"
Bonus Tracks (Digibook & 2LP only):
"The Power Of The Ancient Force" (Hanna Turi Version)
"With The Light Of A Thousand Suns" (Orchestral Version)
"Enchanted Dragon Of Wisdom" (2007 Demo Version)
"Forest of Destiny" (2007 Demo Version)
"Queen Of Eternity" lyric video:
"Dawn Of The Dragonstar" video:
"Night Of Winterlight" lyric video:
Twilight Force lineup:
Allyon - vocals
Lynd - electric & acoustic guitars, lute
Born - bass
Blackwald - keyboards, piano, violin, cembalo
De'Azsh - drums
Aerendir - guitars
(Photo - Fotograf Heléne)