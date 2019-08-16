TWILIGHT FORCE Release "Queen Of Eternity" Lyric Video; Dawn Of The Dragonstar Album Out Now

Nuclear Blast have released Dawn Of The Dragonstar, the new album from Swedish adventure metallers, Twilight Force. Order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the song "Queen Of Eternity" below.

Tracklisting:

"Dawn Of The Dragonstar"

"Thundersword"

"Long Live The King"

"With The Light Of A Thousand Suns"

"Winds Of Wisdom"

"Queen Of Eternity"

"Valley Of The Vale"

"Hydra"

"Night Of Winterlight"

"Blade Of Immortal Steel"

Bonus Tracks (Digibook & 2LP only):

"The Power Of The Ancient Force" (Hanna Turi Version)

"With The Light Of A Thousand Suns" (Orchestral Version)

"Enchanted Dragon Of Wisdom" (2007 Demo Version)

"Forest of Destiny" (2007 Demo Version)

"Queen Of Eternity" lyric video:

"Dawn Of The Dragonstar" video:

"Night Of Winterlight" lyric video:

Twilight Force lineup:

Allyon - vocals

Lynd - electric & acoustic guitars, lute

Born - bass

Blackwald - keyboards, piano, violin, cembalo

De'Azsh - drums

Aerendir - guitars

(Photo - Fotograf Heléne)