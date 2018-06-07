TWILIGHT FORCE Reveal New Vocalist ALESSANDRO CONTI

Silence has been reigning in the camp of Swedish adventure metallers Twilight Force since they conquered European stages once again as support to Dragonforce last autumn. Whilst secretly working on new anthems for their next output, the band has extensively been searching for a new singer and is pleased to finally unveil their new bard today - Alessandro Conti, known from LT's Rhapsody, Trick Or Treat and more.

Says the band: "Hear ye! Hear ye! We are overjoyed, elated and proud to finally present to you, our brave and patient Knights, the new singer of Twilight Force. Please welcome Alessandro Conti! He has now joined our alliance, and will be a beacon of glory, hope and inspiration to us all. His astounding musicality and delivery of emotional and star-spangled vocals is in our opinion, without a shadow of a doubt, paralleled within the genre today. And his radiant persona and wonderful character was a perfect match for everyone. We are honoured and delighted to henceforth raise our swords, bows, daggers and staffs by his side in the adventures to come.

"So now, join us, in a future illuminated by the fire of eternal light! And may the power of the dragon guide you all."

Stay tuned for more updates, and don't miss the band at the following gatherings.

June

7 - Hyvinkää, Finland - Rockfest

July

11 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!

(Photo - Fotograf Heléne)