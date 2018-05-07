TWISTED SISTER Frontman DEE SNIDER Signs Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records; For The Love Of Metal Album Due This Summer

Napalm Records has announced that legendary Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider inked a deal with the label for his upcoming solo album. This opus is entitled For The Love Of Metal and will deliver what its name promises: pure world class metal.

Dee Snider doesn’t need any introduction anymore, right? Influential hard rock legend, reality TV star, Broadway alumni, horror movie director, radio host and as you all know - he is a thoroughbred heavy metal enthusiast.

For The Love Of Metal is produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow). So prepare for a unique masterpiece.

This brand new Dee Snider album will be out this summer.

Dee Snider on the signing: “I am beyond excited to be working with one of the world’s leading labels for heavy music, it’s a perfect home for this album! I believe there’s something for every hard rock and metal fan on this record and I cannot wait to unleash it on the world July 27th!”

Thomas Caser, Managing Director of Napalm Records comments: "We are absolutely delighted to announce this signing today. It’s an honor to work with such an iconic artist such as Dee who lives and breathes METAL! This album is nothing but pure metal and adrenaline!”

Song titles set to appear on the LP include "American Made" and "Lies Are A Business", which will open the disc. More album details coming soon.

Live dates:

August

3-4 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet Festival

10-12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Festival