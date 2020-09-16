TWISTED SISTER Guitarist JAY JAY FRENCH Announces Twisted Business Book And The French Connection Podcast

In a new social media post, Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French reveals his plans for 2021, including the new book Twisted Business, and a new podcast, entitled The French Connection. Details on both to follow.



Earlier this week, 80’s Glam Metalcast released the clip below, in which we hear Jay Jay French’s opinion on what went wrong with Twisted Sister’s Come Out And Play, the follow up to their multi-platinum success Stay Hungry.