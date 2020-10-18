TWISTED SISTER Guitarist JAY JAY FRENCH On EDDIE VAN HALEN - "He Was As Important To Rock N' Roll As CHUCK BERRY And JIMI HENDRIX Were"

The new episode of 80s Glam Metalcast is a tribute to the honour the great Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6th following a long battle with cancer. During the podcast, eight guitarists from all over the world pay tribute to Eddie. Some knew him personally and others were fans and cite him as an influence.

Interviews feature Kee Marcello (ex-Europe), Marc Ferrari (Keel / Cold Sweat), Tracy G. (ex-Dio), Ronni Le Tekro (TNT), Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister), Jay Pepper (Tigertailz), Steve Blaze (Lillian Axe) and Mark Kendall (Great White).

Jay Jay French

On the future business of Van Halen: "I don't know how much his son Wolfgang will do. He probably will have to be in charge of a lot of it. I know that Van Halen's manager was Irving Azoff. If they need to look to anyone to advise and consent, they have the best of the best. They are out in Los Angeles, there's all kinds of business managers out there. I'm sure the original guys have their own representatives. I just hope they get along and there are no lawsuits."

On Eddie's legendary status: "Eddie is right up there with the Gods. He was as important to Rock n Roll as Chuck Berry and Jimi Hendrix were. These guys are immortals. You have to ask who's inspired the most guitar players. The shredders began with that Van Halen debut. Eddie created the tapping system, the super fast playing, and the whammy bar. Over the course of 10 years or more -Eddie created legions of guitarist all over the world who played in that style."