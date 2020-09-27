TWISTED SISTER Singer DEE SNIDER On PMRC Hearings - “My One Regret Was That I Didn’t Get To Meet JOHN DENVER And Shake His Hand”
Legendary Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider joined Eddie on Trunk Nation's Virtual Invasion to discuss testifying at the PMRC senate hearings on censorship in 1985, and his thoughts on John Denver who part of the hearings.
“There was no doubt that they thought I was an easy mark,” Snider recalls. “But my one regret was that I didn’t get to meet John Denver and shake his hand.”