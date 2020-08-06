Twisted Sisters Goes to The Online Casinos With Twisted Sister Slot

Seems more and more heavy metal bands are launching Slots. There is already several popular rock slots online, like the award-winning Guns N Roses slot machine and the fun Motörhead slot game, and now Twisted Sister has launched one in cooperation with Play n Go.

The Twisted Sister Slot Game is a new online casino slot game, playing on a 6*6 grid. Wins on this online game are awarded to those forming symbols, which are 5 or more. The charge meter of the guitar keeps filling gradually till the time you play and is always active. This online casino slot was developed by Play n Go which is one of the most prominent online slot machines developers having built many other excellent online games. The game is dedicated to the 80's heavy metal band called the Twisted Sisters. The whole game is design to include the footprints of the band, bringing more excitement to the game.

The game is already very popular at online casinos, and while playing, players can feel a lot of things in the game representing the band. If players can land four symbols of angry dad, they can activate the band-famous songs. This feature offers multipliers and will introduce the symbol of the megaband, which is rewarding. Playing this online casino game is fun-filled and exciting, allowing you to win huge credits gradually.

Twisted Sister band has a huge fan following all over the world, and many of these fans have been waiting patiently since the time Play and Go announced it. The band super hit songs in the '80s are very familiar to many people across the country as it has acclaimed many appreciations during the '80s. This song and also many other hits of the band have been very accurately presented in the game giving players an extra edge of excitement. The game has various levels that can be selected as per the player's interest. Gradually players can increase the level of gameplay to experience more thrill and bigger wins.

Twisted Sister Game for free

You can play the Twisted sister slot game for real money or for fun. The sound of the guitar while playing gives a boost to punters who are looking for a big win. There is a high-value symbol in the game that consists of all the members of the band. Among the band members, the blonde member out of the band enables one to win the highest and should not be missed at any cost. Twisted Sister slot machines are very popular and can also be found in most Las Vegas casinos.



About the Game

Twisted Sister Game is quite different when compared to other online slot games as it consists of 6*6 grids. The game offers wins to players with more than 5 symbols, unlike pay lines. There is a possibility of 25 symbols appearing in the cluster, and all details are out in the table.

There is the lowest and the highest stake available in this game. The stake, which is lowest in this slot game is about $0.20, whereas the highest credits can go up to $100. Players can adjust the settings of their stakes easily. The RTP of this game is 96.2%, which is quite good compare to many other slots.

Features of the Game



When playing this game online, there are a lot of fun features to enhance the gameplay. The guitar meter keeps filling up when players end up with same members of the band. When there is a lot of charge on the Guitar meter, players can land up with some pretty good wins consisting of various features during the game.

* The scream helps to destroy all the non-member's symbols surrounding their win.

* The go wild helps transfer all the symbols players select into wild symbols, giving them a great opportunity to win.

* The unite helps to transform all symbols to the symbol selected by the player, which is rewarding.

* The special song feature gets triggered when the meter gets full. If angry dads are scattered, then the meter gets overcharged, resulting in a win multiplier by +1. After this, the grid clears, and a new round starts enabling players to throw the angry dads till there are no more rounds to win.

This game is very popular among fans of the Twisted Sister metal band as the game is entirely based on the band having several themes and features associated with the band. The game can be played very easily online or on mobile. You can simply sign up to one of the best online casinos, that has PlayN Go Games, and load up the game. Once the game starts, players can place their bets. The game is safe, fair, and secure, enabling players a fair opportunity to win big.

The game developer Play and Go were established in the year 1997 and, to this day, is one of the biggest and best providers of online casino games.



Final Metal Rock Slot Verdict

Twisted Sister online slot is not for people who are looking for a big payouts but more for players that likes the band. This online slot game is really popular among fans and providing them with a true experience with features that appeal to every famous song the band has made.

Play and Go has made a brilliantly themed Twisted Sister online slots. The game design and overall gameplay is an extraordinary experience for Twisted Sister band lovers. Play and Go has been able to produce an excellent game that is appealing and rewarding both at the same time.

