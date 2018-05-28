TWITCHING TONGUES Guest On New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series Bus Invaders takes you inside the touring vehicle of Twitching Tongues. Watch below:

After releasing their new album Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred earlier this year, Twitching Tongues are now ready to get back on the road in support of it, this time heading out with Code Orange and Vein - plus Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Trail of Lies, Ghostemane, Kaonishi, Nicole Dollanganger, Show Me The Body, and Disembodied on select shows. See below for all dates.

June

22 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *

23 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

24 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer **

26 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club ##

27 - Detroit, MI - Shelter at St. Andrew's Hall ##

28 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge ##

29 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

30 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

July

2 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

5 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall #%

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent #%

7 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile %

9 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada %

10 - Austin, TX - Barracuda %

11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall %

* - with Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Trail of Lies

** - with Ghostemane

# - with Disembodied

## - with Nicole Dollanganger

% - with Show Me The Body

The title for Twitching Tongues' fourth full-length, Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred, was drawn from a quote by famed social philosopher Eric Hoffer - "Passionate hatred can give meaning and purpose to an empty life" - and it reflects the band's mentality in approaching the record: paying homage to those who supported them while belligerently responding to their detractors. With "failure" as a core theme driving Colin Young's lyrics, it also features his first foray into the political arena, motivated by the contemporary political climate to speak his mind. Directly inspired by film scores, the record has a strong epic feel, the band realizing their vision of having the music flow like a story being told. With interconnected parts, musical references and callbacks in each song, everything is tied together in a manner unlike any of their previous releases. At the same time, while maintaining the same levels of hardness and aggression that has characterized their later work, it features much more immediate and memorable melodies, which evoke the sound of In Love There Is No Law yet at the same time feel fresh and new.

Order the album in a variety of formats here.

Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred tracklisting:

"AWOL (State Of The Union)"

"Harakiri"

"Kill For You"

"T.F.R."

"Forgive & Remember"

"Gaining Purpose"

"Long Gone"

"The Sound Of Pain"

"Defection (Union Of The State)"

Album stream:

"Gaining Purpose" video:

"Harakiri" video: