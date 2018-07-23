Two Albums, One Night! - NIGHT RANGER Announce An Evening Celebrating 35th Anniversary Of Dawn Patrol & Midnight Madness

For the first time ever, Night Ranger will be performing both Dawn Patrol and Midnight Madness albums live in their entirety.

The show will take place at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, IL on October 18th, and Night Ranger fans will have pre-sale access to both tickets and VIP packages for the special event starting this Tuesday, July 24th. Pre-sale begins at 10 AM, CT. Password: NR35

Tickets available to the general public at 10 AM, CT on Friday, July 27th.

Pre-Show Ritual Package / Pre-Show Soundcheck + Meet & Greet Experience:

- One Reserved Ticket in the Front Row

- Access to the Pre-Show soundcheck

- Q&A session with the Band

- Included in the Bands Backstage Pre-show Huddle (Just Before They Go Onstage)

- One Meet & Greet with Night Ranger

- One Official Photo Opportunity with Night Ranger (taken with your own camera)

- One Limited Edition VIP Merchandise Gift

- One Commemorative VIP Meet & Greet Laminate

- The Chance to Win an Autographed Setlist from Your Event

VIP Pre-Show Soundcheck + Meet & Greet Experience

- Access to the Pre-Show soundcheck

- Q&A session with the Band

VIP Meet & Greet Experience:

(Photo - Ash Newell Photography)