TŴR Release Debut Single "Black Tower" Feat. Veteran Drummer KEVIN TALLEY ; Visualizer

TŴR​ (pronounced “​Tur” /tʊr/ )​ is a death metal project based in ​Costa Rica​, Central America, created by ​Matthew Wallace​ ​and ​Erick Sanchez​,​ joined soon after by​ ​Roy Zumbado​; all of them coming from different metal bands like ​Volture​, ​Advent of Bedlam​/​Animus Barathrum​ and ​Dry Bones Army​.

TŴR's debut single​, “Black Tower”,​ features death metal veteran studio drummer ​Kevin Talley​ (​Dying Fetus​, ​Six Feet Under​, ​Chimaira​, D​ecrepit Birth​, ​Misery Index​)​ along with solos from long time friend of the band and incredible guitarist ​Federico Valerín​ ​from Costa Rica's metal juggernaut, ​Prockq​.

"Black Tower" is a death metal song about deception, tyranny, enslavement and sorrow, based on the 2001 video game by director Hidemaro Fujibayashi, “Zeruda no densetsu: Fushigi no ki no mi - Jikû no shô” (original title) or “The Legend Of Zelda: Oracle Of Ages” and focusing on the events leading to the burning of “the flame of sorrow” and the horrors inflicted inside the Black Tower.

The song is an omen, the “Black Tower” is used as a symbol for a dystopia; where humanity is being caught in an “endless day”, a cycle of enslavement which fuels the “flame of sorrow”. We are all inside the Black Tower. The name TŴR means Tower, concept which will anchor future music releases through various forms, stay tuned for more.

The single was produced by TŴR, recorded, mixed and mastered by Marcos Monerat at his studio in San José, Costa Rica, drums were recorded by Kevin Talley in San Antonio, Texas. Cover artwork was brought to life by concept artist and illustrator Alexander Chacon. The single is available on all major music streaming platforms, including Bandcamp. Listen below:

TŴR​ started in 2017 with ​Matthew Wallace​ and ​Erick Sanchez​ who came up with the idea of creating head-banging death metal along with unusual lyrical and visual concepts, like The Legend Of Zelda lore and themes as source material for a single. ​(fun fact both Matthew and Erick have tattoos related to Zelda).​ Needing vocals for the project, they reached out to ​Roy Zumbado​, who previously collaborated with Matthew in previous music projects, and a good friend of both. After a couple of meetings they took the initiative of asking ​Federico Valerin,​ a well known guitar teacher in Costa Rica, fellow musician and friend, to add solos and his creative drive to the single. Roy suggested hiring ​Kevin Talley as studio drummer whom he met when both played at a festival in Costa Rica back in 2013, and that's how ​Black Tower ​came to be.