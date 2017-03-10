TYGERS OF PAN TANG Debut “Glad Rags” Music Video

NWOBHM pioneers, Tygers Of Pan Tang, have released a music video for “Glad Rags”, a track from their new self-title album, out now.

Says founder/guitarist Robb Weir: "If you want hard rock, we do it. If you want melodic rock, we do it, but now is the time for Tygers anthem rock.... we give you, “Glad Rags”. It's bigger than both of us!"

The new video is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Only The Brave”

“Dust”

“Glad Rags”

“The Reason Why”

“Never Give In”

“Do It Again”

“I Got The Music In Me”

“Praying For A Miracle”

“Blood Red Sky”

“Angel In Disguise”

“The Devil You Know”

“Glad Rags” video:

Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

Lineup:

Robb Weir - guitars

Jacopo Meille - vocals

Micky Crystal - guitars

Gav Gray - bass

Craig Ellis - drums & percussion