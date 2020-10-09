TYGERS OF PAN TANG Launch Promotional Video For Ambush 2020 Album

Tygers Of Pan Tang have released a promotional video for the recently released reissue of the 2002 album, Ambush. Watch below:

Ambush (2020 reissue) comes newly remastered at Medley Studios, Copenhagen, with extensive sleeve notes from all of the band members. Four bonus tracks complete the package including two live tracks featuring the lineup that recorded the album:

Jacopo Meille - vocals

Robb Weir - guitars

Gav Gray - bass

Craig Ellis – drums

Dean Robertson - guitars

“Keeping Me Alive“

“These Eyes“

“One Of A Kind“

“Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream“

“She“

“Man On Fire“

“Play To Win“

“Burning Desire“

“Hey Suzie“

“Mr. Indispensable“

“Speed“

“Cruel Hands Of Time“ (Studio Outtake)

“Keeping Me Alive“ (Live)

“These Eyes“ (Live)

“Rock 'N' Roll Dream“ (Demo)

“Cruel Hands Of Time” lyric video: