TYGERS OF PAN TANG Release "The Devil You Know" Music Video; New Album Due In May 2019

NWOBHM legends Tygers Of Pan Tang have released a video for "The Devil You Know", the new single from the band's self-titled comeback album, released in late 2016. Watch below:

Tygers Of Pan Tang manager Tom Noble states:

"Well, that went rather well!

"In 2016, when Tygers of Pan Tang signed with Denmark’s Mighty Music, the thought was that they might play the occasional gig and sell a respectable number of records. Who could have predicted that they would, in fact, sell more records than they could ever have hoped for with their most critically acclaimed album since the mighty Spellbound. At the same time, they have become a hot draw on the festival circuit. Appearing at The Barcelona Rock Festival alongside KISS, Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne they received plaudits from the organizers who quickly tweeted after the Tygers appearance, "Amazing show, incredible concert".

"And so to the future. The band has more festival appearances across the UK and Europe, a series of shows in Spain and in the autumn they have been invited to return to Japan, something that has been promised since their appearances there on The Cage tour. January will see a return to the studio to record their next album for Mighty Music (due for release in May 2019) which will be recorded at the studio owned by ex-Tygers guitarist Fred Purser and once again mixed by Glenn Hughes go to guitarist Soren Andersen.

"All of which means that The Tygers can embark upon their World Tour 2019 secure in the knowledge that they are back where they firmly belong - a band who consistently deliver both live and on record."