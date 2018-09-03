TYPE O NEGATIVE - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Black No. 1" - "He Sounds Like An Old School Vampire"
September 3, 2018, an hour ago
Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo dissect "Black No. 1" by Type O Negative.
"Black No. 1" appears on Type O Negative's third studio album Bloody Kisses, released in 1993. Bloody Kisses was the first album on Roadrunner Records to achieve gold and platinum certification.