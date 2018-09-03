TYPE O NEGATIVE - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Black No. 1" - "He Sounds Like An Old School Vampire"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo dissect "Black No. 1" by Type O Negative.

"Black No. 1" appears on Type O Negative's third studio album Bloody Kisses, released in 1993. Bloody Kisses was the first album on Roadrunner Records to achieve gold and platinum certification.