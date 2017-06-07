U.D.O. / DIRKSCHNEIDER Drummer SVEN DIRKSCHNEIDER Featured In New Tour Pranks Episode; Video
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Pranks, U.D.O./Dirkschneider drummer Sven Dirkschneider reveals the pranks they've pulled on tour.
Pervious Digital Tour Bus episodes featuring Sven are available for streaming below:
On August 12th, the Amphitheater in Hanau, Germany will host Hanau Rocks 2017. The event will be headlined by Dirkschneider (featuring original Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider) with special guests Doro and Hartmann. Go to this location for event details.
Dirkschneider recently announced their plans to continue touring later this year. Dates are listed below.
December
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
5 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit
6 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
7 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin
9 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park
10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley´s Neue Welt
12 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik
15 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Stadthalle
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA
19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
22 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle
23 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarkthalle Club
Tickets here.