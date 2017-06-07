U.D.O. / DIRKSCHNEIDER Drummer SVEN DIRKSCHNEIDER Featured In New Tour Pranks Episode; Video

June 7, 2017, 8 minutes ago

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Pranks, U.D.O./Dirkschneider drummer Sven Dirkschneider reveals the pranks they've pulled on tour.

Pervious Digital Tour Bus episodes featuring Sven are available for streaming below:

On August 12th, the Amphitheater in Hanau, Germany will host Hanau Rocks 2017. The event will be headlined by Dirkschneider (featuring original Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider) with special guests Doro and Hartmann. Go to this location for event details.

Dirkschneider recently announced their plans to continue touring later this year. Dates are listed below.

December
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee            
3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle                   
5 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit               
6 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol                           
7 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin                                
9 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park                         
10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley´s Neue Welt      
12 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik                        
15 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Stadthalle                  
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA                
19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7   
22 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle                          
23 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarkthalle Club

Tickets here.

