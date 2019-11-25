U.D.O. Warns South American Fans Against Buying Concert Tickets Following Show Announcements

U.D.O., featuring legendary Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider, have issued the following message to their South American fans:

"Dear fans in South America! We have come to know that some promoter in South America have announced U.D.O. shows. It is true that we are currently working on a tour in South America, but so far NO shows are confirmed! Please DO NOT buy any tickets until the shows are announced via our social media/webpage. We hope to see you soon!"

Watch for tour announcements via the official U.D.O. Facebook page here.

U.D.O. recently issued the following update:

"The legendary German metal singer Udo "The German Tank" Dirkschneider comes to Wacken in 2020 for two very special concerts! Under the Dirkschneider banner he will review the complete Accept cult album Metal Heart from 1985, which is one of the most important albums of his career, in an exclusive show on the occasion of the 35th album anniversary. He also promises a big surprise for the show!

In addition, he and his main band U.D.O. will once again perform with the Music Corps Of The German Armed Forces - the combination, which at first glance seems unusual, already thrilled us at the Wacken Open Air 2015. After another concert in Elspe in 2018, the third collaboration of the more than 100 musicians of U.D.O. and the German Armed Forces will happen at Wacken in 2020. By the way: A joint album with exclusively new songs will also be released in mid 2020!"

The 31st edition of the Wacken Open Air, which will take place from the 30th of July until the 1st of August 2020, is sold out after less than a day; in 21 hours to be precise. The advance sale of the 75,000 tickets traditionally started after the festival at midnight on Monday, August 5th. Fans from 83 countries have purchased tickets.

"We are stoked that tickets for the Wacken Open Air 2020 have again sold out in a sensationally short period of time", comments festival founder Thomas Jensen. "The great success of this year's anniversary edition and our announcement of the first bands for next year have obviously convinced our fans that they can rely on us for which we are extremely thankful. Well, it also might be that the reason for this humbling vote of confidence is that metal god Rob Halford will celebrate 50 years of Judas Priest in Wacken."

"It is our declared goal to create an even greater festival every new year," adds festival founder Holger Hübner. "We can only thank our fans wholeheartedly for relying on our experience to put together another exciting band billing. Of course, metal music always comes first, but also the supporting program will again offer innovations. We will make every effort to live up to the advance praise of this quick sell-out."

The Promoters point out that no third-party tickets should be purchased - with the exception of the official travel partners listed at this location.

The Wacken Open Air has already announced the following bands for the coming 31st edition of the festival in 2020: Judas Priest, Amon Amarth, Mercyful Fate, At The Gates, Venom, Hypocrisy, Sodom, Death Angel, Sick Of It All, Beast In Black, Nervosa, Cemican.