UFO To Continue Last Orders Tour In 2020; North American Dates Confirmed For February

UFO just wrapped the initial North American leg of the Last Orders tour, but fear not, the tour is not over yet and the band is pleased to announce new North American Tour dates for 2020.

These shows kick off February 13th in Medina, MN and run through March 2. Included in this run is a co-headline gig with Blue Öyster Cult and an appearance on the Rock Legends Cruise.

Dates:

February

13 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center

14 - Waukegen, IL - Genese Theater

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

18 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault - Greasy Luck

19 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

20 - Annapolis, MD - Ram’s Head Live

21 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho

23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Theater (with Blue Öyster Cult)

25 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

26 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theater

27-March 2 - Rock Legends Cruise