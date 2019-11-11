UFO To Continue Last Orders Tour In 2020; North American Dates Confirmed For February
November 11, 2019, 41 minutes ago
UFO just wrapped the initial North American leg of the Last Orders tour, but fear not, the tour is not over yet and the band is pleased to announce new North American Tour dates for 2020.
These shows kick off February 13th in Medina, MN and run through March 2. Included in this run is a co-headline gig with Blue Öyster Cult and an appearance on the Rock Legends Cruise.
Dates:
February
13 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center
14 - Waukegen, IL - Genese Theater
16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
18 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault - Greasy Luck
19 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
20 - Annapolis, MD - Ram’s Head Live
21 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho
23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Theater (with Blue Öyster Cult)
25 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
26 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theater
27-March 2 - Rock Legends Cruise