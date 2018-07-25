UFOMAMMUT's Urlo Launches Solo Project THE MON; Debut Full Length Due This Fall; "Her" Music Video Streaming

The Mon, the new solo project by Urlo - best known as the lead vocalist, bassist, and synth player in heavy trio Ufomammut - has shared a video from the upcoming debut full-length expected this fall.

The video for The Mon's "Her" is the first one of a series titled "Solve et Coagula" - the formula that the alchemists used to effect the transformation from base metal into gold. It could also be described as a process where something is broken down to its elements, a process which produces energy that compels reconstitution in a purer form. The video for "Her" was created by Lu of Malleus Rock Art Lab.

Urlo further explains the video: "'Her' is one of the most memorable sonic explorations for me, and perhaps the most distant from what I do with Ufomammut. Even compared to the previous track 'Relics' which was more direct, 'Her' is essentially a folk song, which explores subtly smooth, unconventional melodies in a new way for me, it is also one of the more personal songs I've been working on for The Mon's full-length. The video by Lu captures the beauty of the music and retains an element of mystery behind the whole creative project. I'm looking forward to sharing another side to my musical personality with the next video."

Where Ufomammut creates mind-expanding, heavy psychedelic, almost other-dimensional sounds, The Mon by comparison is far more intimate, looking inward, as Urlo explores and examines his inner most thoughts through music. In his own words, the aim of The Mon is, "to reach the boundaries of a spiritual soundscape in which the music becomes purification and atonement, a way to bring out to the world inside my soul."

The Mon builds layers of brooding sounds which sometimes unfurl at a glacial pace and other times lurch with rhythmic propulsion, each piece distinct, densely packed, and all-consuming in their evocative atmospheres.

Listen to the previously released The Mon tracks "Relics" and "Soulloop" here.

Watch for the album title, cover art, release date, further audio and visual insights into the album, and more to be released over the weeks and months ahead, preceding the album's release via Supernatural Cat.