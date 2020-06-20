UGLY KID JOE Frontman WHITFIELD CRANE Guests On New MOLYBARON Song "Twenty Four Hours"

Formed by Irish vocalist and principal songwriter, Gary Kelly, and lead guitarist Steven Andre, Molybaron are an alternative metal band, based in Paris. They are joined by Sébastien de Saint-Angel on bass and Camille Greneron on drums.

And helping them out on their new single, "Twenty Four Hours", is Ugly Kid Joe vocalist Whitfield Crane. Check out the video below.

