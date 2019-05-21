UK-Based Psychedelic Rockers RAPTOR Streaming New Album On YouTube - "Dim The Lights, Press Play, And Drift Off Into Escapism"

UK-based psychedelic rockers Raptor, who have previously opened as main support for Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin), Mick Ralphs (Bad Company) and The Groundhogs have released their debut album, Escapism. They have issued the following update:

"Our new album, Escapism, has just been released! We've put our a cool new video to showcase the full album. It's a constantly changing psychedelic visual animation.

Raptor have had a great response to the album and had a very successful laugh gig at Rough Trade Bristol. The (release) gig at Rough Trade was filmed and sound recorded, we are going to be working on the footage and releasing it soon on YouTube.

Dim the lights, press play, and drift off into Escapism."

Tracklist:

Side A:

"Dynamite Is Freedom"

"Escapism"

"Ultraviolet"

Side B:

"Haight Street"

"Deaf Letter"

"Satori"

"Queen Bee"

Described as an assault of fuzz driven guitar grooves and hard hitting drums, Raptor have been stunning the UK with a barnstorming wash of heavy psychedelia from the moment they hit the scene in 2015. Comprised of brothers Kurt Fletcher, Adam Fletcher & Nick Osborne, the trio's mind-bending stage performance has seen them open for artists including Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin), Mick Ralphs (Bad Company / Mott The Hoople), The Groundhogs, Dr Feelgood and John Bonham's sister, Deborah.

Having signed with Brighton-based Don't Tell Anyone Records in 2018 (who released King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's Polygondwanaland) and touring the UK, Raptor will be releasing their debut album this May 17th at Rough Trade Bristol.

For information and updates on Raptor go to their official website here.