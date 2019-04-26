UK Cyber Security Center Urges Public To Stop Using METALLICA And SLIPKNOT As Passwords

According to EDMTunes, the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Center has added passwords like Metallica and Slipknot to a global password risk list seen here.

For its first cyber-survey, the NCSC analysed public databases of breached accounts to see which words, phrases and strings people used.

Top of the list was 123456, appearing in more than 23 million passwords. The second-most popular string, 123456789, was not much harder to crack, while others in the top five included "qwerty", "password" and 1111111.

The most common name to be used in passwords was Ashley, followed by Michael, Daniel, Jessica and Charlie.

“People who use well-known words or names for a password put themselves people at risk of being hacked,” said Dr Ian Levy, technical director of the NCSC. “Nobody should protect sensitive data with something that can be guessed, like their first name, local football team or favourite band," he tells the BBC.

The NCSC's Cyber UK conference was held in Glasgow this past week.