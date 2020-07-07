UK Studio Where ROBERT PLANT, BOLT THROWER, THE ALMIGHTY Recorded Is Up For Sale

One of Cornwall’s most iconic buildings - which has housed a world-famous recording studio and was the inspiration for The Wind In The Willows - is for sale on the open market for the first time in almost 50 years, reports CornallLive.com.

The creekside Old Sawmills, better known as Sawmills Studio, at Golant, near Fowey, is being sold with offers invited of over £2.25 million by Exeter-based Strutt & Parker. It is being marketed as a seven-bedroom detached house, but it is as a recording studio that Sawmills in most famous.

Opened in early 1974 as one of the very first residential recording studios in the UK, Sawmills Studio has a long list of successful clients to its name including Robert Plant, Bolt Thower, The Almighty, and many more.

