UK Thrashers SOLITARY Reveal "Abominate" Lyric Video

UK thrash band Solitary has unveiled their new lyric video, "Abominate". The clip is the first track to be issued from the band's new album, The Truth Behind The Lies, set for international release on October 23rd via Metalville Records. Featuring footage from the band's Bloodstock Open Air appearance, and the working sketches of the album artwork, check out Solitary's "Abominate" now:

It’s been more than 25 years since Solitary planted their standard and pledged their allegiance to the thrash metal cause. Over the decades, their commitment has been unflinching, their integrity unquestionable, and with 2008's Requiem album, they delivered an album to challenge the genre’s best.

The next few years were spent playing live at every opportunity, taking thrash to the masses. Solitary also took part in the Headbangers Ball tour, raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Having played so many great shows, the band decided to celebrate their 20th anniversary, in 2014, with the release of a live album. The album was called I Promise To Thrash Forever, once more confirming Solitary’s total dedication to pure thrash metal. It was also the perfect way and time to close the first chapter of the Solitary story.

2017 proved to be one of the most exciting years to date for Solitary – kicking off with the release of a brand-new album, The Diseased Heart Of Society. With the help of world-renowned producer Simon Efemey (Napalm Death , Paradise Lost, Obituary, Amorphis), Solitary had created the heaviest and most intense album of their career. Praise poured in from the world’s metal press, and prestigious shows followed. Ever-present band frontman Rich Sherrington also put pen to paper and wrote the band’s biography, I Promise To Thrash Forever: The Solitary Story.

The release of a special 20th anniversary edition of Solitary’s debut album, Nothing Changes, followed. Remastered and with some bonus demo tracks, the album saw Solitary back in the press.

2019 marked 25 years of diehard metal for Solitary, a quarter of a century of staying true to the principles they hold dear and the music they love. Such a milestone could not be allowed to slip by unnoticed, and in the summer, the band headed out to Europe once again, to perform at the Aggressive Music Fest. Following that, they returned to the UK for a triumphant performance at the UK’s premiere all-metal festival – Bloodstock Open Air. To coincide with their Bloodstock appearance, Solitary also released a limited-edition EP, XXV.

In January 2020, they returned to Foel Studios, with Simon Efemey once more at the helm. When they emerged, after a grueling work schedule, they had something quite stunning on their hands: an album to eclipse everything in the Solitary back catalog.

This is where a whole new story begins... the cover art and tracklisting for The Truth Behind The Lies are as follows:

"I Will Not Tolerate"

"The Dark...The Resilient"

"Abominate"

"Homage To The Broken"

"The Truth Behind The Lies"

"Catharsis"

"DTR (Dishonour True Reality)"

"Spawn Of Hate"

Solitary lineup 2020:

Richard Sherrington – vocals / guitar

Andy Mellor – lead guitar

Gaz Harrop – bass

Roy Miller - drums

For further details, visit Solitary on Facebook.