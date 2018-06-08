ULI JON ROTH's North American Tour Postponed - "Our Work Visas Unfortunately Didn’t Get Issued On Time"

"We’re very sorry, but our tour of North America will have to be postponed now until a later date," reveals Uli Jon Roth in an online post. "We are forced to do this, because our work Visas unfortunately didn’t get issued on time to do this tour. As soon as we have the Visas cleared we will set up replacement dates and will keep you posted. All VIP passes will remain valid indefinitely until we get to play these shows. We hope that your schedule allows you to attend these new dates!

"We were all really looking forward to playing this special Triple Anniversary program for you! But I promise we will make this happen as soon as possible.

"The Visa situation has been getting worse year after year in recent times and this makes it very difficult for foreign artists to perform in the US now. The same thing is currently happening to a lot of other artists, too, and several tours like ours had to be cancelled last minute at great expense to the bands and their American partners.

"We were told, the percentage of work Visas to the US not being issued on time has suddenly increased by 1400 % (!!!) since February this year… If this is true, this figure speaks for itself. It seems, now for the first time, we are caught out by this, too. (There was a Visa delay on a tour with Yngwie in 2014 which resulted in a cancellation for me, but that was because of technical reasons and the Visa was not denied.)

"We have played everything by the book, applied as early as we could, paid to have our Visas expedited, employed the best immigration attorneys, have moved mountains, jumped through a veritable amount of hoops and STILL got delayed this year so far!

"We are confident that the Visas will come through sooner or later, but until then we must be patient and move on to other things. I know that some of you had already booked flights and hotels, which must be very disappointing and annoying. I’m truly sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused you!

"Please keep your fingers crossed that we receive the work Visas soon! Stay tuned!"