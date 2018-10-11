ULTHA Release Unboxing Video For The Inextricable Wandering Album

Germany black metal band, Ultha, have released an unboxing video for their new album, The Inextricable Wandering, out now. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"The Avarist (Eyes Of A Tragedy)"

"With Knives To The Throat And Hell In Your Heart"

"There Is No Love, High Up In The Gallows"

"Cyanide Lips"

"We Only Speak In Darkness"

"I'm Afraid To Follow You There"

Unboxing:

"Cyanide Lips":

“The Avarist (Eyes Of A Tragedy)”:

Lineup:

Manuel (Drums)

Ralf (Guitar)

Chris (Bass/Vocals)

Ralph (Guitar/Vocals)

Andy (Electronics)