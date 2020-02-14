Ultimate Jam Night And Independent Music Professionals United (Impu) Team Up For All Star “Change AB5” Show/Rally

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running community-oriented music show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go and IMPU present “Change AB5” a night of music and unity to raise awareness surrounding the damaging effects of California’s new AB5 law on California’s music professionals. The event will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Doors open at 8PM and, keeping with Ultimate Jam Night policy, entry is free of charge to anyone over 21 years of age.

The show will be performed by musicians from music’s biggest bands and over 80 performers in support of their fellow musicians by performing songs that capture the essence of their shared fear, panic, anger, and uncertainty from the passing of AB5. Additional performers will be added right up until show time.

Attendees will also hear real-world stories from music industry individuals, small businesses, and non-profit community arts productions who have lost work, closed their doors, or otherwise had their lives thrown into chaos as a result of the new legislation. Featured speakers include musician/author/blogger Ari Herstand. He, along with the other music professionals of IMPU have been meeting with lawmakers in an effort to get music professionals an exemption under AB5. The IMPU team will provide more details and insights into these meetings.

Find additional information on Facebook.