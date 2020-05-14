Ultimate Jam Night Online Rewind Series Featuring Members Of QUIET RIOT, THE DEAD DAISIES, EXODUS, ANTHRAX And More To Commence Next Week

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running community-oriented residency at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California today announced the introduction of its YouTube series entitled Online Rewind.

Beginning Tuesday May 19th at 7pm PST, the series will be available at this location and feature a variety of performances during the five year history of the show. Each video program will feature a rotating cast of some of the world’s greatest musicians in a completely unrehearsed setting, with the video portion of the program hosted by Jes Fama.

The series kicks off with a look back at 2020’s Ultimate NAMM Night special edition shot live at Anaheim’s Hilton Hotel during the January 2020 National Association of Music Merchants convention.

Featuring 110 of the world’s biggest names including performers such as: Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Ozzy Osbourne), Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake), Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot), Mike Portnoy (Sons of Apollo, Winery Dogs), James LoMenzo (John Fogerty, Megadeth), Brent Woods (Chevy Metal, Sebastian Bach), Calico Cooper (Beasto Blanco), Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper), Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Charlie Benate (Anthrax) and many more along with the Ultimate Jam Night house band, strings, horns, and background vocalist. Each show lists performance credits so viewers can recognize the gathering of talent.

The NAMM special edition will be presented in two parts to reflect the nearly three hours of programming.

Created in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night presents an ever-evolving show of music, comedy bits, performance art, and more designed to keep live music vibrant. Over the course of its history it has created tributes to some of music’s biggest names, community support and charity events, Broadway-like performances, and full symphony efforts in a completely unrehearsed setting. For more information on Ultimate Jam Night, visit UltimateJamNight.com.