ULTRA-VIOLENCE Part Ways With Drummer FRANCESCO "FRULLO" LA ROSA

After entering the band in 2016 and playing on the latest album, Operation Misdirection, drummer Francesco "Frullo" La Rosa is no longer part of Ultra-Violence. His replacement will be announced in the coming days.

Says vocalist/guitarist Loris Castiglia: "Playing with Frullo has been an honor since the first show with him back in March 2016, exactly 4 years ago. He started by being a session drummer for us and he joined the band as a permanent member the year after.

"I always thought that he raised the level of musicianship of the band as soon as he got in and we all suddenly felt the need to practice and get better in order to match his potential. In addition to that we learned a lot from him about touring and being professional musicians.

"All this led us to be the band we are today, which I'm extremely proud of, and Frullo deserves a lot of credit for that. We had the best times together and most importantly we've always been friends and true to each other. Which is the most important thing between band members. We played the best shows of our lives in Japan, Spain and Czech Republic, we toured Europe and we recorded our best album, Operation Misdirection. We always managed to make the best out of every situation, even the worst ones. And we had plenty of those, believe me.

"What amazes me the most is that we never had an argument during the time of this lineup, which is almost impossible when you are in the same van with the same people for weeks. And that goes out to all 4 of us for not being selfish and always caring about each other. But every thing, good or bad, has a beginning and an end. This lineup change needs to happen and all you need to know is that there's not a single drop of bad blood between us and Frullo and that we'll always be friends and cherish what we did together for the rest of our lives. Thank you so much Frullo, we wish you all the best!"