UNBLESSED DIVINE Featuring Former Members Of MALEVOLENT CREATION And SINISTER To Release Debut EP This Week; Fisrt Single / Lyric Video Unleashed

Darkened death metal supergroup Unblessed Divine - featuring former members of Malevolent Creation and Sinister - are set to release their debut EP, entitled The Coming Darkness, on December 4th on all streaming platforms. Today the band has unleashed a lyric video "Reborn Enlightened" from the EP.

As unique as Unblessed Divine music is also the band itself. Hailing from such legends as Malevolent Creation and Sinister, based in Poland and South Africa, Unblessed Divine is now ready to bring new standard to darkened death metal. With it's massive riffing, hellish vocals, disturbing industrial atmosphere and insane drumming, Unblessed Divine sounds as no other death metal band, giving a new meaning to darkness itself.

Unblessed Divine are:

Lee Wollenschlaeger - vocals and guitars (ex-Malevolent Creation)

Michal Grall - guitars, synths and fx (ex-Sinister, ex-Trauma, Manslaughter, The Black Disorder, Dreamsabyss)

Riaan Ondier Els – drums

Irmin Dusse – bass

Rehan De Kock - guitar

Unblessed Divine debut EP is an introduction to the album that will sum up all the darkest that one could bring to the death metal genre in XXI century Behold Darkness Is Coming.

The Coming Darkness tracklist:

"The Exalted One"

"Reborn Enlighted"

"The Glowing Darkness"

"True Sight"

More information on Facebook here.