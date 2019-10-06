UNDEAD Debut "Haunted By Hate" Video

Undead are set to release their debut album, Existential Horror, via Godz Ov War Productions in late October.

Diving into the deepest horrors of the human mind and soul, the Undead horde serves filthy and repulsive, blasting and bulldozing, old school death metal. Deeply rooted in the classic releases, and following the path of the ancient masters of the genre, Undead actually adds some purulent ingredients of their own, making the album a truly intense sonic feast. Dare to witness this ferocious, vicious, aggressive and relentless metal of death straight from the grave...

Check out the video for "Haunted By Hate" from Existential Horror:

The Existential Horror cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Haunted By Hate"

"Masters Of Mankind"

"Sin & Death"

"Santa Muerte"

"City Of Silence"

"Existential Horror"

"Curse Of The Undead"

"Sarcophagus"

"Beyond Divine Regulation"

For further details, visit Undead on Facebook.

(Photo by Javier Bragado)