UNDEAD PROPHECIES Premier "I Summon Demons" Music Video

Old school death metal aficionados, Undead Prophecies, have released a video for "I Summon Demons", the lead track from the band's new album, Sempiternal Void, out now via Listenable Records. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

“I Summon Demons”

“Suffocated / Vanity”

“Insidious Manipulations”

“The Souls I Haunt”

“Unholy Entity”

“Devoured”

“Circle Of Conspiracy”

“Above The Claws Of Doom”

“Throne Of Void”

“Warhead”

“I Summon Demons” video:

"Suffocated / Vanity":