UNDEAD PROPHECIES Premier "I Summon Demons" Music Video

May 6, 2019, an hour ago

news black death undead prophecies

Old school death metal aficionados, Undead Prophecies, have released a video for "I Summon Demons", the lead track from the band's new album,  Sempiternal Void, out now via Listenable Records. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

“I Summon Demons”
“Suffocated / Vanity”
“Insidious Manipulations”
“The Souls I Haunt”
“Unholy Entity”
“Devoured”
“Circle Of Conspiracy”
“Above The Claws Of Doom”
“Throne Of Void”
“Warhead”

“I Summon Demons” video:

"Suffocated / Vanity":



