UNDEAD PROPHECIES Reveal New Album Details

Old school death metal aficionados have reminded us how relevant the genre still means today in opposition with insanely sophisticated over technical death metal that has kindly poured in the past years. Enthusiastic followers for genuine original death metal have grown in numbers again looking for a bit of fresh air from the coffin.

They are now unleashing their second album Sempiternal Void in March 2019.

The band will soon be releasing a video for the track “Unholy Entity”.

Tracklisting:

“I Summon Demons”

“Suffocated / Vanity”

“Insidious Manipulations”

“The Souls I Haunt”

“Unholy Entity”

“Devoured”

“Circle Of Conspiracy”

“Above The Claws Of Doom”

“Throne Of Void”

“Warhead”

