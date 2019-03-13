UNDEROATH Release "Bloodlust" Music Video

Underoarth have released a video for "Bloodlust", a track from the band's latest album, Erase Me, out now via Fearless Records.

"For 'Bloodlust,' which picks up where 'ihateit' left off, [singer] Spencer [Chamberlain] and I were chained to a pole for three hours with a stranger, who was the actress," said drummer Aaron Gillespie. "Making this video was a really interesting process, because the song deals with a lot of deep issues and struggles. But it was so late when we were filming that we were just hysterical. The video seems so serious due to the lyrical content, but it was a night."

Underoath are also getting ready to embark on their first-ever arena tour in support of Breaking Benjamin later this month. The band will next hit the road this summer with Korn and Alice in Chains. All Underoath tour dates can be found here.