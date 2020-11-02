UNE MISÈRE Celebrate One Year Anniversary Of Sermon With Two New Live Music Videos

One year ago, Icelandic wrecking crew Une Misère unleashed their explosive full length album, Sermon, unto the world via Nuclear Blast Records. Yesterday, the band celebrated the one year anniversary of the release and gifted their fans not one but two new music videos.

Check out the two live videos for "Spiral" and "Voiceless" taken from the Sermon release show that took place on December 14, 2019 below.

The band comments: "November 1st marks the one year anniversary of our debut album Sermon. November 1st is the day everything changed. The biggest thanks to everyone who has bought the album, streamed it or listened to it in any way possible. A big thank you to those of you who have spread our message of misery when we couldn’t."

"We’ve always talked of Une Misère as a collective and this is why. You are all a part of Une Misère, as much as we are. Thank you. There is big news on the horizon and we can’t wait to let you hear and see what we have been working on this year. Misery will always survive. Une Misère forever."

Sermon was produced and mixed by Sky van Hoff (Emigrate, Rammstein) with mastering completed by Svante Forsbäck. The album was engineered by Marco Bayati, Sky Van Hoff and Marco Kollenz. The album artwork was created by Niklas Sundin (Dark Tranquillity).

The product of a modern age; the sonic nature of Une Misère cannot be easily defined. With an inherently heavy nature, the band sits somewhere on a vast spectrum of blackened hardcore and aggressive metal.

Oder your copy of Sermon in the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Sin & Guilt"

"Sermon"

"Overlooked // Disregarded"

"Burdened // Suffering"

"Fallen Eyes"

"Beaten"

"Grave"

"Failures"

"Damages"

"Offering"

"Spiral"

"Voiceless"

"Sermon" video:

"Grave" video:

"Damages" video: