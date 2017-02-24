UNEARTHLY TRANCE Streaming Entire Stalking The Ghost Album

New York City sludge/doom/drone trio, Unearthly Trance, are streaming their new album, Stalking The Ghost, out now via Relapse Records. Listen to the full album below.

An esoteric ritual of seismic doom, Stalking The Ghost taps into the darkest realms of the occult over the course of seven tracks that reek of utter despair. Forming a balance between slow-churning maelstrom and spine-chilling harmony, wrapped beneath a blackened cloud of rumbling feedback, Unearthly Trance sound more powerful and exploratory than ever before.

Recorded at Menegroth/The Thousand Caves Studios by Colin Marston (Krallice, Gorguts, Panopticon) and featuring cover art by Orion Landau (YOB, Red Fang, Graves At Sea), Stalking The Ghost restores misery to a gentrifying city.

Physical orders and bundles are available via Relapse.com while digital downloads can be ordered via Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Into The Spiral”

“Dream State Arsenal”

“Scythe”

“Famine”

“Lion Strength”

“Invisible Butchery”

“The Great Cauldron”

“In The Forest's Keep” (Digital Only Bonus Track)

Album stream:

Tour dates:

April

17 - KB18 - Copenhagen, Denmark

18 - Hafenklang - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Magasin4 - Brussels, Belgium

20 - Roadburn - Tilburg, Netherlands

21 - Doom Over Leipzig - Leipzig, Germany

23 - JAZ - Rostock, Germany

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)