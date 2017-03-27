UNEVEN STRUCTURE Announce European Tour With TWELVE FOOT NINJA

Uneven Structure have just been announced as special guests for Twelve Foot Ninja's upcoming Outlier European Tour. The french progressive metal sextet will present their new album La Partition, which is scheduled to be released on April 21st internationally.

The video for the single "Incube" can be seen below:

"'Incube' is the first of many videos and an introduction to the universe of La Partition,” says guitarist and founding member Igor Omodei.

The single is now available as download and stream.

Igor Omodei about "Incube": "It's been a while since we had the idea to showcase ‘Incube’ first as it is a track where the Februus and La Partition stories bridges, featuring all the important characters from this album.The video is some sort of home-made story-telling experiment. The lyrics on this album being more frontal, I've ended up using Matt's vocals as actual dialogue lines. This in turn produced a more relaxed, short-movie-ish feel to the video I guess, which is something I've been interested in giving a try for quite some time now! All parties involved are close friends and family members, we'd like to thank Alex Meddeb from Gravity, Manon Quinot, Thomas Romarin and the TCRM Blida for their help in doing these videos."

Lineup:

Arnaud Verrier - Drums

Benoit Friedrich - Bass

Igor Omodei - Guitar, Producing, Videos

Jérôme Colombelli - Guitar

Matthieu Romarin - Vocals, Producing

Steeves Hostin - Guitar