United States Army Band PERSHING'S OWN Covers RUSH’s “Time Stand Still” In Tribute To Neil Peart

On January 7th, the music industry lost a giant. Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for the band Rush, lost a three and and a half year battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. Neil will forever be one of the most influential rock drummers of all time. Over Rush’s 40 year career, his drumming and thoughtful lyrics have been part of the soundtrack to millions of lives around the globe, and his passing has created a huge void.

When SFC Tim Whalen heard the news, he was shocked and saddened. As a lifelong Rush fan, he felt compelled to do something to honor Neil and the band that has meant so much in his own life. He immediately knew the song “Time Stand Still” would be the perfect choice.

SFC Whalen relfects, "The lyrics to this song have always resonated deeply with me, and they show Neil’s heart. I wanted to showcase the deep humanity he had in his writing. The song is about life moving too fast, due to both things we can control and things we can’t, and the desire to hold onto something just a little longer. This is such a universal message, whether it be children growing up too fast, a loved one dying, or a soldier leaving home wondering if they’ll ever see their family again.”

Pershing's Own is:

SFC (Sergeant First Class) Chris Rettig - Vocals

SFC Tim Whalen - Vocals

MSG (Master Sergeant) Dan Roberts - Piano

SFC Zack Pride - Bass

SFC Matthew Evans - Violin I

SSG (Staff sergeant) Patrick Lin - Violin II

MSG Holly Watters - Viola

SSG Aaron Ludwig - Cello