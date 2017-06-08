UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Apex Album Track-By-Track Video Part 2 Streaming

Unleash The Archers have released Part 2 in a series of track-by-track videos for their new album, Apex, out now via Napalm Records. The video can be found below.

Ken Sarafin created the picturesque album artwork for Apex. This album takes nerves of steel; from its opener “Awakening” to the title track that closes the album, the listener will partake in a furious adventure, weaving through elements of the strongest metal genres of our time. You’ll be guided by the shimmering heat of sweeping lead guitars, face-melting solos, deafening growls, pummeling bass lines and of course the thrilling hooks of Brittney Slayes' queen-size voice.

Tracklisting:

“Awakening”

“Shadow Guide”

“The Matriarch”

“Cleanse The Bloodlines”

“The Coward's Way”

“False Walls”

“Ten Thousand Against One”

“Earth And Ashes”

“Call Me Immortal”

“Apex”

Track-by-track Part 1:

Track-by-track Part 2:

“Apex”:

“The Matriarch” lyric video:

"Cleanse The Bloodlines" video:

Lineup:

Brittney Slayes - Vocals

Scott Buchanan - Drums

Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals

Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals

Nikko Whitworth - Bass