UNTIL THE STORM Debut "Roads To The Lost" Video

Santa Barbara, CA based heavy rock band Until The Storm has released the official music video for their debut single, "Roads To The Lost".

The video for “Roads To The Lost” was directed by Until The Storm singer Sado Rabaudi. The video itself showcases the technology of blending a series of ultra short throw projectors inside of a large, warehouse sized space to create a unique environment of visualizations and color patterns. "Roads To The Lost" was mixed by Mike Plotnikoff (In Flames, Fear Factory, Van Halen) and mastered by Niels Nielson (Ghost, Starset).

"'Roads To Lhe Lost' is about the search back to past identities, lost moments in time and the person that we used to be," says Until The Storm.

Joining vocalist / guitarist Sado Rabaudi in Until The Storm are guitarist Stacy McCullar, drummer Greg Carrillo, and bassist Eric Lamb. For further details, visit Until The Storm on Facebook.