Update: AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY "Alert And Responsive" In Hospital

As reported earlier today, following a guest performance during Billy Joel's show last night (November 10th) at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital. This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive. The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending. Perry is expected to return to the road later this month.

Video of the performance prior to Perry's collapse is available below.