Update: AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY "Doing Well" Following Medical Incident

Following a guest performance during Billy Joel's show on November 10th at Madison Square Garden, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital.

Perry has checked in with an update, thanking his friends and fans. Says Joe: "Doing well, thanks for all the love and support!" Perry is expected to return to the road later this month.

Video of the performance prior to Perry's collapse is available below.